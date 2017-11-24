Kodi Justice’s 28 points lifts Arizona State to a narrow 92-90 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats
Kodi Justice scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to lead Arizona State to a 92-90 victory over Kansas State on Thursday in the Las Vegas Invitational.
More College Basketball Videos
Trevon Bluiett scores 20 in No. 15 Xavier's victory over George Washington
15 mins ago
Kodi Justice's 28 points lifts Arizona State to a narrow 92-90 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats
15 mins ago
No. 15 Xavier wins big over Hampton 96-60
2 days ago
St.John's blows out Molloy 71-43
2 days ago
No. 6 Wichita State storms back to beat Cal 92-82
3 days ago
No. 14 Minnesota routs Western Carolina 92-64
3 days ago
More College Basketball Videos»
20146-20149