Kodi Justice’s 28 points lifts Arizona State to a narrow 92-90 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats

Kodi Justice scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half to lead Arizona State to a 92-90 victory over Kansas State on Thursday in the Las Vegas Invitational.

