St.John’s blows out Molloy 71-43

Justin Simon nearly puts up a triple-double as St.John's blows out Molloy 71-43

More College Basketball Videos

St.John's blows out Molloy 71-43

St.John's blows out Molloy 71-43

15 mins ago

No. 6 Wichita State storms back to beat Cal 92-82

No. 6 Wichita State storms back to beat Cal 92-82

2 hours ago

No. 14 Minnesota routs Western Carolina 92-64

No. 14 Minnesota routs Western Carolina 92-64

5 hours ago

Mikal Bridges set a school record with six 3's as No. 5 Villanova crushes Lafayette 104-57

Mikal Bridges set a school record with six 3's as No. 5 Villanova crushes Lafayette 104-57

7 hours ago

No. 15 Xavier holds off Wisconsin and secures a win on the road, 80-70

No. 15 Xavier holds off Wisconsin and secures a win on the road, 80-70

3 days ago

St. John's Red Storm puts on a show as they defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 79-56

St. John's Red Storm puts on a show as they defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 79-56

3 days ago

More College Basketball Videos»