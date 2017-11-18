Mikal Bridges set a school record with six 3’s as No. 5 Villanova crushes Lafayette 104-57
Mikal Bridges set a school record by hitting all six of his 3-point shots and scored a career-high 24 points in No. 5 Villanova's 104-57 rout of Lafayette on Friday night
