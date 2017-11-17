Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: We are in Madison, Wisconsin where it is electric this weekend for the sports world. Here at Kohl Center, yeah, it's a good one. Because it's the Wisconsin Badgers, a sweet 16 team last year taking on the 15th rated team in the land, out of the biggies, the Xavier Musketeers.

ANNOUNCER 2: Nice.

ANNOUNCER 3: How about that motor?

ANNOUNCER 2: He is great with that handle.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

Change lanes, the crossover. The blow by.

Yeah, the drill. He loves to bounce to the goal. Hit the dive, man.

ANNOUNCER 2: Beautiful pass. What a cover! Great vision. Iverson!

ANNOUNCER 3: The point setter.

ANNOUNCER 2: If you double him, he'll nail you with a pass.

ANNOUNCER 3: And so many good things can happen when you can shoot the basketball like that. The close out enables you to drive your inside screening. Look at that pass.

ANNOUNCER 2: Alley oop and a beauty by Happ! It's a happening, Bill! Macura again, Happ got his hand in there again.

ANNOUNCER 3: How about that? This kid doesn't give up.

ANNOUNCER 2: Davison takes it away!

ANNOUNCER 3: Loose ball. He's one of those kids going to come up with a--

ANNOUNCER 2: Tough shot.

ANNOUNCER 3: He's feeling it! He's feeling it. That's what they do best. Ford. Really good combo guard that they picked up late from the IMG Academy. [INAUDIBLE] freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. 9-0 run, Bill, with Happ out of the game. Happ working on O'Mara.

ANNOUNCER 2: No, he doesn't--

ANNOUNCER 3: Beautiful find! What a dime!

ANNOUNCER 2: Not a good play by Macura.

ANNOUNCER 3: Iverson with the easy one.

ANNOUNCER 2: Pick and pop.

ANNOUNCER 3: Ford! Wow. We're tied!

ANNOUNCER 2: Well that's what happens with the big guy! It's always positive. Makes great decisions!

ANNOUNCER 3: Spread the floor, get a angle for that guy. Oh! He touched it all. And it's a three point Xavier lead. Oh! There's Happ! One more time! And a takeaway by Jones! He stayed with it, clock down to three, blew it! Pumps it! Oh my!

ANNOUNCER 2: What a killer. And Jones effort.

ANNOUNCER 3: Oh!

ANNOUNCER 2: Incredible!

ANNOUNCER 3: Well, they close on a 16-6 run, the Xavier Musketeers, and pull away with a winning score of 10 in a game was much closer than that.

- Chris, Trevon may have started off a little bit slow, just four points in that first half, 21 points in the second half. What's it like to know that you have a superstar like him on your team that you could depend on down the stretch when you need him?

- I mean, it's a great feeling. He had a lot of games like that a year ago, Mike, where, you know, he didn't necessarily get it going in the first half. But you know, he just had that stay with it power and understanding as a senior that it's a 40 minute game. And he certainly delivered here in a very, very tough environment.

ANNOUNCER 3: He didn't force in the first half. In the second half, you ran some sets for him, got him involved in different ways, the elbow patch, the mid post, the flex action as well. What were the things that you talked about at halftime? Or is it a point with him where you just trust?

- Well, I definitely trust him. But, you know, our team, first time on the road, in a great environment against a really good team. I thought their physicality on the defensive end in the first half sped us up. We had a lot of live ball turnovers, guys getting bumped, and not necessarily used to that physicality. In the second half, our turnovers were way down. And I think because of that, we were more in a little comfort zone, ready to run some stuff and free up Tray and JP as well.

ANNOUNCER 3: 36 points in the paint, converted 20 from the foul line, combined 56 points there. And there were a lot of weight room shots at point blank range. Matt Jennings, your strength conditioning coach, we get it, at half time, deserves a raise. But I know you've given him some raises. Tell us a little bit about his program. Because you have the most stout, physical team I've seen this year.

- Well he's going to appreciate that. You know, Matt, I've had him on my staff now in his ninth year. We've been tied at the hip ever since I became a head coach. He and I go way back from our Wake Forest days. Wife Jill. He's a North Carolina guy. Played football for the Tar Heels. Sort of transplant in over in northern Kentucky and be a part of our program. He does an unbelievable job with our guys.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, JP Macura, an unbelievable game, once again. Of course, to go along with Trevon Bluiett, what did he bring to the game tonight?

- Well, I think a lot of our guys brought it. But the toughness element. You know, you're going to come in here against a Big 10 team. Again, it's our first challenge on the road. It's not easy. But you need that senior toughness. And that's certainly what JP provided.

ANNOUNCER 2: What did you learn about your team tonight? I know it's a tough game on the road, a harsh environment, third game of the season. What did you learn about Xavier tonight?

CHRIS MACK: Well, it's not anything I learned. I already knew we had a tough crew. But, I also have learned, if we get a lot better, you know, we need to be able to play in environments like this, certainly in the big east, as you guys know. But, I know a lot about our team. It's the younger guys that I'm learning. And if they can really assimilate themselves to college basketball in environments like this, we're going to be that much better because of it.

ANNOUNCER 3: If there's one specific aspect on offense and defense that you feel you need to improve upon as you get ready for Big East play, and contend for that championship, but what were those two areas be?

- Well, as for the first two games, Steve, I would have said our defensive rebounding. We've always prided ourselves on being a rebounding team. And we gave up on a hellacious amount of offensive rebounds the first two games. Albeit not as good a competition as Wisconsin. But tonight, I thought we did a great job of eliminating, for the most part, their second chance opportunities. You have to do that in our league in order to survive.