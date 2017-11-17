Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- St. John's University as the [INAUDIBLE] games continue. St. John's take on Nebraska.

- You know, across the board, they start like four guys, 6' 5" or better.

- And then Taylor comes up with the steal, lays it up, and one!

- [INAUDIBLE] Watson just at 6'. Throws that one away, trying to go low to the post instead of hitting him int the chest.

- Here comes LoVett. He's a lefty.

- Oh!

- That shot's rejected at the rim by Copeland! He's got 12, Ponds does. And Red Storm are on a 6-0 run, thanks to Shamorie Ponds.

- And here's Tariq Owens, who's one of the biggies, shot block leaders last season. He's got three already! Red Storm, red hot during the second half. Palmer drives, hesitates and lays it in!

- Well, He looks right-- yeah--

- And there's some talking. I told you before we went to break, they had been talking.

- Yup. Good call.

- And Palmer just got teed up.

- Could have gone either way. But I think it was the right call cause he squared himself up defensively.

- Ponds!

- Oh, he looked like he was trying to throw that one down.

- Holstairs, here we go. Oh!

- Show time at Carnesecca Arena!

- That was the hurt me one right there.

- Ponds stuff, and block number six by Tariq Owens.

- Upstairs again!

- Carnesecca has turned into Rucker Park!

- Uh oh! Uh oh!

- Simon.

- Oh!

- 79-56, the final.

- Chris, before the game, we had a chance to speak and thought that this Nebraska team was a big strong team. And I think you mentioned that rebounding, a little concern of yours. I thought your team did a marvelous job just on the glass.

- Yeah, two of our weaknesses have been rebounding and defense. And I thought tonight was our best performance since I've been here. On the boards, I thought defense, we were solid. We were helping each other out, shrinking the floor really well. So that was a big challenge for us coming in. It thought we met the challenge well.

- Discuss a little bit and make some comments on your back court with Simon, LoVett and Ponds. I meas, 47 points among the three of them.

- Well, these three are really, really gifted and talented. It's obvious. But they also share the ball with each other. They blend their talents really well. What one guy does strong, the other guy makes up for. You know, Justin had a great shooter. He gets in the lane. Marcus and Shamorie are very unique. Because they're both great with the ball. But they're also really dangerous without the ball. They're good cuts and shoot players as well. So the blend of them is really is tough to guard.

- You're pretty good on the defensive end, on the perimeter defense, I thought. And then all of a sudden, you have Owens, who I know from last year, is a great shot blocker. He's really stepping up his game.

- No doubt. Tariq's the quarter or our defense. He's the best communicator. He's got a great IQ. And his length and athleticism, he can wall up, and do the verticality play. Or he can draw charges, and he blocks shots great.

- Well good effort tonight, Chris. Thanks for your time.

- Thanks Jimmy.