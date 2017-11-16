Indiana’s Devonte Green comes up with a steal while holding his shoe

Devonte Green steals the ball from Khadeen Carrington while holding his left shoe.

BROADCASTER: --Guarantee.

BROADCASTER: Oh, what a steal, with a shoe off.

BROADCASTER: That's got to be a violation.

BROADCASTER: I've never seen it before.

BROADCASTER: That's got to be a kick ball.

BROADCASTER: Look at this play, folks. Devonte Green breaks Carrington's pocket with a shoe in his hand.

BROADCASTER: I've seen the whole playing out of control, but this is amazing. This is like putting your shoe to good use. No shoe horn, but a shoe steal.

15 hours ago

