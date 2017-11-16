Indiana’s Devonte Green comes up with a steal while holding his shoe
Devonte Green steals the ball from Khadeen Carrington while holding his left shoe.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
BROADCASTER: --Guarantee.
BROADCASTER: Oh, what a steal, with a shoe off.
BROADCASTER: That's got to be a violation.
BROADCASTER: I've never seen it before.
BROADCASTER: That's got to be a kick ball.
BROADCASTER: Look at this play, folks. Devonte Green breaks Carrington's pocket with a shoe in his hand.
BROADCASTER: I've seen the whole playing out of control, but this is amazing. This is like putting your shoe to good use. No shoe horn, but a shoe steal.
