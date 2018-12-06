Yussuf’s double-double leads LBSU past Southern Utah 82-71

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Temidayo Yussuf had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Deishuan Booker scored 17 of his 21 points after halftime and Long Beach State beat Southern Utah 82-71 on Wednesday night.

LBSU closed the first half on a 19-6 spurt to lead 33-32, helped by a 15-0 advantage in second-chance points. Yussuf scored 14 points in the half.

Andre Adams pulled Southern Utah within 64-61 with 5:41 to go, but Booker answered with a 4-point play. Ron Freeman’s dunk a minute later made it 75-63.

Bryan Alberts added 10 points for LBSU (3-7). The 49ers outrebounded Southern Utah 51-35 and had 23 second-chance points. Booker missed all three of his field goals in the first half and was 5 of 6 in the second half with six free throws.

Adams scored 18 points, Cameron Oluyitan had 14 and Jacob Calloway 12 for Southern Utah (4-2).