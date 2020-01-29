Youngstown St. looks to sweep UIC

Illinois-Chicago (9-13, 4-5) vs. Youngstown State (12-10, 5-4)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago seeks revenge on Youngstown State after dropping the first matchup in Chicago. The teams last went at it on Dec. 30, when the Penguins shot 42.9 percent from the field while limiting Illinois-Chicago to just 37.9 percent en route to the 70-64 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Flames points over the team’s last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Penguins have scored 73.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Darius Quisenberry has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flames have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has an assist on 46 of 90 field goals (51.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 59 of 88 field goals (67 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game and 15.8 per game over their last five games.