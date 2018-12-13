Younger drops 9 treys, Presbyterian wallops VMI 103-70

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — JC Younger reached a career high with 30 points, including a school-record nine 3-pointers, Adam Flagler scored 25 points and Presbyterian walloped VMI 103-70 Wednesday night behind 62-percent shooting and a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Presbyterian (5-5) had not played in eight days because of exams, but certainly didn’t show any rust. The team made 32 of 51 shots from the field, including 18 of 27 from distance and converted 21 of 23 free throws. Francois Lewis added 11 points for the Blue Hose and 10 players scored. Flagler made 10 of 10 free throws. Davon Bell led with seven assists.

Younger’s 30 points came on 9-for-13 shooting, 9 of 11 from distance, and doubled his previous high-point total this season.

Bubba Parham led the Keydets (5-7) with 26 points and five 3-pointers, Garrett Gilkeson added 14 points and Ty Creamer 12. VMI has lost five straight.