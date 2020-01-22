Young, Charlotte host FAU

Florida Atlantic (12-7, 4-2) vs. Charlotte (10-7, 4-2)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cornelius Taylor and Florida Atlantic will go up against Jahmir Young and Charlotte. The senior Taylor is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games. Young, a freshman, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Owls have scored 62.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 67.7 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Shepherd has accounted for 40 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-7 when fewer than four Owls players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Charlotte has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 50.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 20.8 free throws per game this season and 23.2 per game over their last five games.