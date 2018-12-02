Yeboah, Stony Brook hang on for 71-67 win over Quinnipiac

NEW YORK (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah had 19 points and eight rebounds and Stony Brook scored 10 of the final 12 points to hold on for a 71-67 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday night.

Stony Brook (7-1) is off to its best start since moving to Division I prior to the 1999-00 season.

Jules Moor made a layup and then a 3-pointer to open the scoring and spark a 24-6 run over the first nine minutes and the Seawolves never trailed. Elijah Olaniyi scored nine points during that stretch and Yeboah added seven, including two 3s.

Camron Young’s dunk with 13:50 to play capped a 10-0 run that trimmed Quinnipiac’s deficit to 47-40 and Tyrese Williams made a layup to pull the Bobcats within two points with 2:48 remaining. Miles Latimer and Yeboah each made a layup before Abdulai Bundu’s putback made it 65-61 with 59 seconds to go but Quinnipiac went 0 for 4 from the field from there.

Young made 15 of 18 from the free-throw line and finished with a season-high 29 points for the Bobcats (2-4).