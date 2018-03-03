Yale steals one late from Penn 80-79

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Azar Swain’s steal set up an inbounds pass with three seconds left and Miye Oni fed Paul Atkinson for the game-winning basket with 0.3 seconds left to help Yale beat league-leading Pennsylvania 80-79 on Friday night.

The Quakers (21-8, 11-2 Ivy League) held the lead for the final 10-plus minutes except when the Bulldogs (15-14, 8-5) pulled in front in the final second. Penn, which could have clinched a share of the Ivy League title with a win, was unable to get a shot in the time remaining. Harvard beat Cornell on Friday night and pulled even with Penn in the standings with one game remaining.

The Quakers had a three-point lead twice in the final 11 seconds and fouled Oni each time to send him to foul line rather than allow a 3-point attempt. Oni made all four free throws, the second trip to the line making it 79-78 with 3.6 seconds left. On the ensuing inbounds play, Swain caused a turnover by Max Rothschild, setting up Yale’s side out and Oni and Atkinson’s game-winning combo.

Oni had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Trey Phills led the Bulldogs with 24 points. Atkinson scored 17.

Darnell Foreman and Caleb Wood scored 21 each to lead the Quakers.