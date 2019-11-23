Yale meets W. Michigan in Kissimmee

Yale (3-2) vs. Western Michigan (4-2)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Western Michigan will take the floor in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Yale needed overtime to beat Siena by 11 points on Wednesday, while Western Michigan is coming off of a 70-63 loss to Oklahoma State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: Western Michigan’s Michael Flowers has averaged 20.3 points while Brandon Johnson has put up 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 19 points and 7.2 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 48.7 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Western Michigan’s B. Artis White has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 32.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 19 attempts over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has 35 assists on 77 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three games while Yale has assists on 49 of 80 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 30.7 free throws per game.