Yale looks for road win vs Columbia

Yale (19-6, 7-2) vs. Columbia (6-19, 1-8)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its sixth straight win over Columbia at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Columbia’s last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Feb. 23, 2014.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: Columbia’s Mike Smith has averaged 21.6 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists while Jake Killingsworth has put up 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 17.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 73.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-17 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Yale’s Azar Swain has attempted 206 3-pointers and connected on 37.9 percent of them, and is 20 for 43 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Yale defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.6 percent, the 16th-best mark in the country. Columbia has allowed opponents to shoot 44.3 percent from the field through 25 games (ranked 253rd).