Yale hits 15 3-pointers, buries Bryant 103-61

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Jordan Bruner scored 18 points, Azar Swain hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and Yale made 15- of-24 3s in beating Bryant 103-61 on Wednesday night.

Miye Oni hit three 3s and scored 15 points and Blake Reynolds added 13 points for the Bulldogs (2-2), who shot 59 percent from the field and 63 percent from distance and never trailed.

Bruner’s layup capped Yale’s opening 13-6 run and Yale hit 6-of-7 3s in the opening 7:34 to take a 52-34 halftime lead. Bruner’s 3-pointer and dunk sparked a 17-5 run to open the second half with Yale shooting 60 percent and Thomas Ryan’s free throw put the Bulldogs over the century mark with 3:21 to play.

Yale made 39 field goals on 29 assists, led by Swain’s five helpers, and outrebounded Bryant 43-30.

Byron Hawkins scored 18 points, Adam Grant added 14 and SaBastian Townes had 11 for Bryant (1-5), which shot 33 percent.