Xavier, Florida meet in Charleston Classic

Florida (4-2) vs. Xavier (6-0)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida is taking on Xavier in the Charleston Classic. Xavier earned a 75-74 overtime win over UConn in its most recent game, while Florida won easily 78-58 against Miami in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Xavier’s Naji Marshall has averaged 16 points and 6.8 rebounds while Tyrique Jones has put up 14.5 points and nine rebounds. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Andrew Nembhard has directly created 42 percent of all Florida field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 18 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Musketeers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Gators. Xavier has 45 assists on 74 field goals (60.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Florida has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Xavier has averaged 70.2 points per game over its last five games. The Musketeers are giving up only 60.4 points per game over that stretch.