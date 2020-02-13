Wyoming seeks revenge on CSU

Colorado State (17-9, 8-5) vs. Wyoming (6-19, 1-12)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State goes for the season sweep over Wyoming after winning the previous matchup in Fort Collins. The teams last played each other on Jan. 4, when the Rams shot 51 percent from the field while holding Wyoming’s shooters to just 38.2 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hunter Maldonado has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 10-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Rams are 7-9 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Wyoming’s Jake Hendricks has attempted 202 3-pointers and connected on 31.2 percent of them, and is 9 of 47 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming has averaged only 60.2 points per game over its last five games. The Cowboys are giving up 74 points per game over that span.