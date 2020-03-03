Wyoming meets CSU in MWC tourney

No. 11 seed Wyoming (7-23, 2-16) vs. No. 6 seed Colorado State (20-11, 11-7)

Mountain West Conference Tournament First Round, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming is set to face Colorado State in the opening round of the MWC tournament. Colorado State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 15, when Wyoming made only 13 foul shots on 17 attempts while the Rams hit 26 of 40 en route to a seven-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hunter Maldonado has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Colorado State is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 20-6 when it scores at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 11-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Rams are 9-11 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State gets to the line more often than any other MWC team. The Rams have averaged 22 free throws per game this season and 26.8 per game over their last five games.