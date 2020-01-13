Wyoming looks to end streak vs Nevada

Wyoming (5-13, 0-6) vs. Nevada (10-7, 3-2)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks to extend Wyoming’s conference losing streak to eight games. Wyoming’s last MWC win came against the New Mexico Lobos 88-81 on March 9, 2019. Nevada lost 80-70 at Utah State in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Nevada’s Jalen Harris has averaged 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jazz Johnson has put up 17.2 points. For the Cowboys, Hunter Maldonado has averaged 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while Jake Hendricks has put up 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cowboys have scored 72.4 points per game against MWC opponents so far, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Maldonado has been directly responsible for 55 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Wyoming is 0-8 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 13 or more 3-pointers. The Wolf Pack are 5-7 when the team hits fewer than 13 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among MWC teams. The Wolf Pack have averaged 11.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.