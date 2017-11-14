Wyatt leads Samford to first win, beats Alabama A&M 87-68 (Nov 13, 2017)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Wyatt Walker scored 14 points and Samford bounced back from an opening-night loss at Arkansas to beat Alabama A&M, 87-68 on Monday night.

Samford now is 3-0 all-time against Alabama A&M. It was their first meeting since 1990.

Walker knocked down 5 of 8 shots from the field and grabbed a half-dozen boards for the Bulldogs, who shot 32 of 64 from the field (50 percent), a marked improvement over their 32.8 percent against the Razorbacks.

Alex Thompson and Tristson Chambers each scored 11 points for Samford, and Justin Coleman added nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Alabama A&M, which dropped a 61-53 decision at Ohio to open the season, got 22 points from Arthur Johnson on 8-for-14 shooting, with De’Ederick Petty adding another 19 points. The Bulldogs shot 21 of 51 from the field (41.2 percent), including 7 of 15 from behind the three-point arc.