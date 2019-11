WVU, Northern Iowa meet in Riviera Maya

Northern Iowa (6-0) vs. West Virginia (4-0)

Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa is set to meet West Virginia in a postseason game in Riviera Maya. West Virginia earned a 69-44 win over Boston University on Friday, while Northern Iowa won easily 88-66 against Cornell College on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: The Panthers are led by Trae Berhow and AJ Green. Berhow has averaged 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Green has accounted for 13.3 points and four assists per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Jermaine Haley, who have combined to score 25.3 points per outing.TERRIFIC TRAE: Berhow has connected on 48.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. West Virginia has an assist on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three contests while Northern Iowa has assists on 38 of 99 field goals (38.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia attempts more free throws per game than any other Big 12 team. The Mountaineers have averaged 24.8 foul shots per game this season.