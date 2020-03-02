WVU looks to sweep Iowa State

West Virginia (19-10, 7-9) vs. Iowa State (12-17, 5-11)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia goes for the season sweep over Iowa State after winning the previous matchup in Morgantown. The teams last played on Feb. 5, when the Mountaineers shot 50 percent from the field while holding Iowa State’s shooters to just 39.7 percent en route to the 76-61 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa State’s Solomon Young, Prentiss Nixon and Michael Jacobson have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Cyclones points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Rasir Bolton has connected on 33.6 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-9 when it scores at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cyclones are 6-17 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy West Virginia defense has held opponents to just 62.1 points per game, the 13th-lowest in Division I. Iowa State has given up an average of 72.7 points through 29 games (ranked 240th, nationally).