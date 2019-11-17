WVU faces N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (2-2) vs. West Virginia (2-0)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado goes up against West Virginia in an early season matchup. Northern Colorado fell short in a 77-72 overtime game at Northern Iowa on Saturday. West Virginia is coming off a 68-53 win over Pittsburgh on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards have collectively scored 41 percent of all Bears scoring this season.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 85 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 29.5 free throws per game.