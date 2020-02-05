Wright State looks for home win vs Detroit

Detroit (6-17, 4-6) vs. Wright State (19-5, 9-2)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight win over Detroit at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The last victory for the Titans at Wright State was an 83-76 win on Jan. 30, 2013.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Wright State’s Loudon Love has averaged 14.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 14.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 23.4 points and 4.5 assists while Justin Miller has put up 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Titans have allowed only 71.6 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has 34 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 66.1.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Titans have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Raiders. Wright State has an assist on 40 of 88 field goals (45.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Detroit has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 12th among Division 1 teams. The Detroit defense has allowed 76.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 297th).