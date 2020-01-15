Wright State looks for home win vs Cleveland St.

Cleveland State (7-11, 3-2) vs. Wright State (15-4, 5-1)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its fifth straight win over Cleveland State at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The last victory for the Vikings at Wright State was a 55-50 win on Jan. 14, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wright State’s Loudon Love has averaged 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Vikings, Algevon Eichelberger has averaged 12.8 points and six rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Vikings have scored 73 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they managed over 12 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Craig Beaudion has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Cleveland State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 66.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Vikings. Wright State has an assist on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cleveland State has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.3 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 14th among Division 1 teams. The Cleveland State defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 220th).