Wright State catches fire in 2nd half, tops Oakland 76-62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and two steals, helping Wright State take down Oakland 76-62 Thursday night and the battle for second place in the Horizon League was settled early in the second half.

Wright State (14-11, 8-4) was trailing 41-35 coming out of halftime but, sparked by an Alan Vest 3-pointer, the Raiders scored 13 points and held Oakland scoreless for five minutes, taking a double-digit lead to win going away.

Wright State made 6 of 9 from the floor in the breakaway run and kept up the hot shooting throughout the second half, making 18 of 33 shots (54.5 percent).

Bill Wampler scored 16 points, Malachi Smith and Mark Hughes 11 each and Cole Gentry scored 10.

Jaevin Cumberland led Oakland (11-14, 7-5) with 19 points and four assists, Brad Brechting added 16 with 10 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies, after shooting 55 percent in the first half, were 7 of 21 from the field in the second with 13 turnovers.