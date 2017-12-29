Wright St opens Horizon League play with win over UIC (Dec 28, 2017)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Justin Mitchell totaled 14 points and six rebounds, Mark Hughes added 13 points and five assists and Grant Benzinger finished with a double-double to carry Wright State to a 65-61 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Thursday night in a Horizon League opener.

Benzinger tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Raiders (9-5), who have won 9 of 11 after opening the season 0-3.

Marcus Ottey topped the Flames (5-9) with 16 points, while Dikembe Dixson added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Dixson scored the first six points of the second half for UIC to give the Flames a 35-31 lead. Mark Hughes hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws to push Wright State in front 47-42 with nine minutes remaining. UIC stayed close and led 57-56 on an Ottey jumper with 2:24 left. It was the last basket of the game. The Raiders hit 9 of 10 free throws – six by Benzinger – from there to seal the win.

Wright State won despite shooting just 33 percent (21 of 64) from the floor. The Raiders forced 20 turnovers and committed just nine.