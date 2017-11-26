Wright St. grabs early lead and beats Jacksonville 68-44 (Nov 25, 2017)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Grant Benzinger scored 16 points and Mark Hughes added 14 points and Wright State beat Jacksonville 68-44 on Saturday on the second day of the Wright State Tournament.

Justin Mitchell added 13 points and Jaylon Hall totaled 11 for Wright State (3-3) which now owns a three-game winning streak. The loss ends Jacksonville’s two-game win streak.

The Raiders raced to a 20-7 lead during a stretch where Benzinger made a pair of layups, one of which resulted in a 3-point play, Jaylon Hall made a 3 and Parker Ernsthausen buried a jumper.

Wright State built a 41-28 lead at the half and were never challenged. The Raiders had a 42-30 rebounding edge and only committed seven turnovers.

Jace Hogan and Tanner Rubio led Jacksonville (2-4) with 10 points each. The Dolphins were 15 of 47 (31.9 percent) which included 4 of 16 from 3-point range.