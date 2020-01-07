Wright, High Point host Winthrop

Winthrop (8-7, 2-0) vs. High Point (3-11, 0-1)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Chandler Vaudrin and Winthrop will battle John-Michael Wright and High Point. The senior Vaudrin is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Wright, a freshman, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Winthrop has been fueled by senior leadership this year while High Point has relied on freshmen. For the Eagles, seniors Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 47 percent of all Eagles points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have combined to account for 52 percent of High Point’s scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Vaudrin has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. Vaudrin has 11 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: High Point is 0-8 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 3-3 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. High Point has 42 assists on 71 field goals (59.2 percent) across its past three outings while Winthrop has assists on 44 of 86 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 79.7 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 27th among Division I teams. The High Point defense has allowed 78.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 282nd overall).