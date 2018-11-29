Wright-Foreman with 20 leads Hofstra past Siena 94-86

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 28 points with four assists and Hofstra took an early lead and held it, beating Siena 94-86 on Wednesday night.

Wright-Foreman was 12 of 19 from the field for the Pride (4-3). Eli Pemberton added 19 points and three steals, Desure Buie had 13 points and four assists and Tareq Coburn had 12 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.

Wright-Foreman drained a 3-pointer midway through the first half to give the Pride a 26-23 lead and then hit back-to-back jumpers to push it to 40-29 with 4:14 to go before the break. Hofstra led 45-37 at halftime.

The Pride led throughout the second half and two free throws by Coburn gave them a 79-59 margin with 7:15 to play.

Jalen Pickett scored 27 points with 13 assists and five rebounds for the Saints (2-5). Evan Fisher added 25 points and seven boards.