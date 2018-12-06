Woolridge’s triple-double leads North Texas past Indiana St

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jorden Duffy scored a season-high 23 points, Ryan Woolridge had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and North Texas beat Indiana State 80-69 on Wednesday night.

The Mean Green’s first triple-double since 1993 was the 12th in Division I this season. Tarkus Ferguson of Illinois-Chicago also recorded a triple-double on Wednesday in a win against Illinois State. Woolridge had seven rebounds, six assists and four rebounds in the first half and he secured it midway through the second.

Roosevelt Smart made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for North Texas (9-1). Michael Miller had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Mean Green were 13 of 32 from distance.

Jordan Barnes’s 3-pointer with 2:06 remaining pulled Indiana State within 72-67, but the Sycamores didn’t score again until North Texas had built a double-digit lead.

Barnes had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for Indiana State (5-2). Tyreke Key added 21 points.