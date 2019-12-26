Woods, St. Pete’s visit Hampton

St. Peter’s (3-5) vs. Hampton (4-8)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Derrick Woods and St. Peter’s will battle Ben Stanley and Hampton. The senior Woods is averaging 7.6 points over the last five games. Stanley, a junior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Stanley is putting up 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pirates. Davion Warren has paired with Stanley and is putting up 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Peacocks have been led by Woods, who is averaging 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.BEN GETS BUCKETS: In 12 appearances this season, Hampton’s Stanley has shot 58.5 percent.

SLIPPING AT 70: Hampton is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pirates have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Peacocks. Hampton has an assist on 28 of 60 field goals (46.7 percent) over its previous three contests while St. Peter’s has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.2 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game and 18 per game over their last five games.