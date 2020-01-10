Woods, Portland St. visit Montana State

Portland State (7-9, 1-3) vs. Montana State (9-7, 3-2)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Holland Woods and Portland State will take on Harald Frey and Montana State. The junior Woods has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Frey, a senior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Montana State’s Frey has averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and five assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Vikings, Woods has averaged 17.6 points and 5.5 assists while Matt Hauser has put up 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bobcats have allowed only 61.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 70.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Woods has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. Woods has accounted for 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Montana State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 60.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Montana State has an assist on 24 of 62 field goals (38.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Portland State has assists on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent, ranking the Vikings 10th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Montana State sits at just 21.5 percent (ranked 331st).