Woods, Portland St. host Idaho State

Idaho State (6-9, 3-3) vs. Portland State (8-10, 2-4)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Tarik Cool and Idaho State will take on Holland Woods and Portland State. Cool has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.2 over his last five games. Woods is averaging 21 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Portland State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Alonzo Walker, Rashaad Goolsby, Lamar Hamrick and Markus Golder have collectively accounted for 33 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bengals have given up only 68.5 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Woods has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bengals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Portland State has an assist on 34 of 83 field goals (41 percent) over its past three outings while Idaho State has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.9 percent. The Vikings have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game.