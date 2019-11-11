Wofford plays William & Mary

William & Mary (2-0) vs. Wofford (2-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary and Wofford both look to put winning streaks together . William & Mary took care of American by nine on the road on Friday. Wofford is coming off an 89-61 home win over High Point on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Wofford’s Nathan Hoover has averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Storm Murphy has put up 17 points. For the Tribe, Nathan Knight has averaged 19 points, 11.5 rebounds and two blocks while Thornton Scott has put up 17.5 points, five rebounds and four assists.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 14 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.