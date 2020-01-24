Wofford looks to extend streak vs WCU

Wofford (13-7, 5-2) vs. Western Carolina (12-6, 4-3)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. Wofford has won by an average of 20 points in its last five wins over the Catamounts. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, a 68-62 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have combined to account for 53 percent of all Catamounts points this season, although that trio’s output has dropped to 36 percent over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Catamounts have scored 81.9 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 77.9 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-1 when scoring at least 61.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Terriers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Western Carolina has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Wofford has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.