Wofford looks to extend streak vs Samford

Samford (8-15, 2-7) vs. Wofford (14-8, 6-3)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Samford. In its last six wins against the Bulldogs, Wofford has won by an average of 8 points. Samford’s last win in the series came on Jan. 8, 2017, a 91-89 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Samford’s Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 69 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Terriers have given up just 65.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.4 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. Sharkey has accounted for 25 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 14-2 when they exceed 61 points. The Bulldogs are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 8-8 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Samford has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 98 points during those contests. Wofford has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.9 points while giving up 67.3.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Samford offense has averaged 74.2 possessions per game, the 24th-most in Division I. Wofford has not been as uptempo as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 290th, nationally).