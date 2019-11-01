WKU welcomes Tenn. Tech in 2019-20 season opener

Tennessee Tech (0-0) vs. Western Kentucky (0-0)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky gets its 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech went 8-23 last year and finished 12th in the OVC, while Western Kentucky ended up 20-14 and finished third in the CUSA.

Article continues below ...

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech went 2-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Golden Eagles gave up 85.2 points per game while scoring 65.5 per contest. Western Kentucky went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and allowing 73.8 per game in the process.