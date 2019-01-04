WKU uses balanced attack in 68-50 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Savage scored 13 points with four 3-pointers as Western Kentucky had 10 players score in its 68-50 win against Charlotte on Thursday night in a Conference USA opener.

The Hilltoppers (8-6) showed no effects of a letdown following their 83-76 home win over then No. 15-ranked Wisconsin on Dec. 29. The Hilltoppers are 7-3 against Power 5 schools in the last two seasons.

Western Kentucky used a 14-2 run in the first half to take control and led 34-25 at intermission. Savage and Jake Ohmer hit back-to-back 3s to cap an 11-0 run and put WKU out front 54-31 with 13:15 left.

Ohmer scored 12 points, Charles Bassey 11 and Dalano Banton 10. The Hilltoppers shot 24 of 48 from the field including 12 of 28 from long range.

Jon Davis led Charlotte (3-9) with 24 points and Dravon Magnum added 12. The 49ers were 17-of-48 shooting (35.4 percent).