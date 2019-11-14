WKU takes on EKU

Western Kentucky (2-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (2-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . Western Kentucky blew out Austin Peay by 22 on Saturday. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 129-43 win over Ohio Chillicothe on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Camron Justice is averaging 18.5 points to lead the way for the Hilltoppers. Taveion Hollingsworth is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 16 points and five rebounds per game. The Colonels have been led by Jomaru Brown, who is averaging 13.7 points.JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Justice has connected on 53.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. The Western Kentucky offense has turned the ball over on 23.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 299th among Division I teams).