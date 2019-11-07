WKU plays host to Austin Peay

Austin Peay (1-0) vs. Western Kentucky (1-0)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Western Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . Austin Peay won easily 110-67 over Oakland City in its last outing. Western Kentucky is coming off a 76-64 win over Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Austin Peay went 6-5 against programs outside its conference, while Western Kentucky went 7-6 in such games.