WKU looks to remain perfect when battling Campbellsville

Campbellsville vs. Western Kentucky (3-0)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA member Campbellsville. Western Kentucky is coming off a 79-71 win on the road over Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Charles Bassey has maintained an average of 14.7 points and 11 rebounds for the Hilltoppers, while Carson Williams has recorded 14.3 points and six rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BASSEY: In three appearances this season, Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey has shot 54.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky went 7-6 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Hilltoppers offense scored 73.5 points per matchup across those 13 contests.