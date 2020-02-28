WKU looks to extend streak vs N. Texas

Western Kentucky (19-9, 12-4) vs. North Texas (19-10, 13-3)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over North Texas. Western Kentucky has won by an average of 8 points in its last 11 wins over the Mean Green. North Texas’ last win in the series came on March 7, 2011, an 81-62 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Javion Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 64 percent of all North Texas scoring this season. For Western Kentucky, Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 62 percent of all Hilltoppers points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hamlet has had his hand in 48 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Texas is a perfect 9-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Mean Green are 10-10 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mean Green have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. North Texas has an assist on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Western Kentucky has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady North Texas defense has held opponents to 63.2 points per game, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. Western Kentucky has allowed an average of 71.3 points through 28 games (ranking the Hilltoppers 206th).