WKU looks to extend streak vs Marshall

Marshall (9-11, 3-4) vs. Western Kentucky (13-6, 6-1)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its fifth straight conference win against Marshall. Western Kentucky’s last CUSA loss came against the UAB Blazers 72-62 on Jan. 9. Marshall fell 64-60 at home to Western Kentucky in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Kentucky’s Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Hilltoppers scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have allowed just 66 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Taevion Kinsey has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. Kinsey has accounted for 21 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-6 when scoring at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Western Kentucky is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Hilltoppers are 4-6 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky attempts more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Hilltoppers have averaged 21.5 free throws per game this season, including 25 per game over their four-game winning streak.