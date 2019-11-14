Winthrop takes on Mid-Atlantic Christian

Mid-Atlantic Christian vs. Winthrop (2-1)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles will be taking on the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian. Winthrop is coming off a 61-59 win over Saint Mary’s in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Josh Ferguson has averaged 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds this year for Winthrop. Complementing Ferguson is Hunter Hale, who is averaging seven points per game.FLETCHER IS A FORCE: Kevin Fletcher has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop went 5-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles offense scored 80.3 points per contest in those 10 contests.