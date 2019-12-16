Winthrop plays host to SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-8) vs. Winthrop (4-7)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Winthrop look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a road loss this past weekend. Winthrop lost 80-73 to Furman on Saturday, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 72-54 at Northwestern on Sunday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 38 percent of Winthrop’s scoring this season and 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Cougars points over their last five.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 32.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-8 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK STATS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has lost its last four road games, scoring 52.8 points, while allowing 72.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big South teams.