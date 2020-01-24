Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Presbyterian (8-12, 5-2) vs. Winthrop (13-7, 7-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its eighth straight conference win against Presbyterian. Winthrop’s last Big South loss came against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 77-63 on March 7, 2019. Presbyterian fell 74-66 at Charleston Southern in its last outing.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Winthrop has been fueled by senior leadership while Presbyterian has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 41 percent of Winthrop’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 48 percent of all Blue Hose points over their last five.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 87.4 points per game against Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 25.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Winthrop has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 89.4 points while giving up 73.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 10th among Division 1 teams. The Presbyterian defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 212th).