Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Longwood

Winthrop (17-7, 11-0) vs. Longwood (9-15, 4-7)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its 12th straight conference win against Longwood. Winthrop’s last Big South loss came against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 77-63 on March 7, 2019. Longwood is coming off a 71-63 win over Charleston Southern in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 36 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 84.3 points per game and allowed 66.9 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 71.5 points scored and 72.1 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CHANDLER: Vaudrin has connected on 42.9 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 49.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Longwood is 0-13 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Winthrop has won its last five road games, scoring 84 points, while allowing 68 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 81 points per game, the 10th-highest figure in Division I. Longwood has only averaged 68.3 points per game, which ranks 229th nationally.