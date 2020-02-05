Winthrop looks for home win vs Campbell

Campbell (11-11, 2-8) vs. Winthrop (16-7, 10-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its fourth straight win over Campbell at Winthrop Coliseum. The last victory for the Fighting Camels at Winthrop was a 90-83 win on Dec. 31, 2015.

Article continues below ...

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 36 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 86.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Cedric Henderson Jr. has connected on 48 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Winthrop is a flawless 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Eagles are 6-7 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: Campbell has scored 72.5 points per game and allowed 81.8 over its four-game road losing streak. Winthrop has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 70.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense is ranked seventh nationally by scoring 81.8 points per game this year. Campbell has only averaged 69.7 points per game, which ranks 203rd.