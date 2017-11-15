Wilson hits 20 points, leads NJIT to first win of the season (Nov 14, 2017)
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Diandre Wilson was 7 of 9 from the floor and scored 20 points to lead NJIT to its first win, a 96-80 victory over Lafayette on Tuesday night.
Wilson was 3 of 4 from long distance and made 3 of 4 free throw attempts in just 23 minutes of play. Abdul Lewis had his second double-double of the year with 10 points while grabbing 15 rebounds with two blocks. Shyquan Gibbs chipped in 14 points and Anthony Tarke had 12 for the Highlanders (1-1).
Lafayette made nine more free throws than the Highlanders but NJIT shot 38 of 70 from the field. The Leopards made 27 of 52 attempts.
The Highlanders jumped out to a 27-11 lead early and were up 51-30 at halftime and kept pushing until they had a 75-49 advantage midway of the second half.
Alex Petrie had 19 points for Lafayette (0-2).
