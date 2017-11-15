Wilson hits 20 points, leads NJIT to first win of the season (Nov 14, 2017)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Diandre Wilson was 7 of 9 from the floor and scored 20 points to lead NJIT to its first win, a 96-80 victory over Lafayette on Tuesday night.

Wilson was 3 of 4 from long distance and made 3 of 4 free throw attempts in just 23 minutes of play. Abdul Lewis had his second double-double of the year with 10 points while grabbing 15 rebounds with two blocks. Shyquan Gibbs chipped in 14 points and Anthony Tarke had 12 for the Highlanders (1-1).

Lafayette made nine more free throws than the Highlanders but NJIT shot 38 of 70 from the field. The Leopards made 27 of 52 attempts.

Article continues below ...

The Highlanders jumped out to a 27-11 lead early and were up 51-30 at halftime and kept pushing until they had a 75-49 advantage midway of the second half.

Alex Petrie had 19 points for Lafayette (0-2).